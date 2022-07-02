World Games 2022: List of qualified Indian athletes

Before Birmingham in UK welcomes athletes from the various Commonwealth nations for the 2022 Games, the Birmingham in the USA will play host to the quadrennial event that is the World Games. The 11-day affair will commence on the 7th of July, which will last till 17thJuly.

Vulcan and Vesta are ready to welcome the world! 🌎 Make sure to snap a pic with the #TWG2022 mascots if you seem them around town! #WitnessHistory #RoadtoBHM @onealsteel pic.twitter.com/xydkgZmj2F

India has been a participating nation since the games' inception back in 1981 and has collected four medals so far (one gold, one silver, and two bronze). Badminton stalwart Prakash Padukone was the first to get India's account going at the World Games after winning a bronze in Men's Singles at the 1981 edition. A silver and a bronze were clinched by Sumita Laha and Rekha Mal respectively, both doing so in Women's powerlifting. India's first gold at the games came due to Aditya Mehta's efforts in Men's snooker back in 2013.



Before we dive into this year's Indian contingent, it is important what the games usually stand for. Since its first edition, the main goal of the games has been to provide a platform to those athletes who don't get a chance to play their respective sports and disciplines at the Olympics. For many athletes across various sports, the World Games are the highest level they can ply their trade at. Hence, these games become important and unique to their careers.

Another way in which the World Games differs from the Olympics is in the fact that new venues and facilities need not be built in the host country/countries for the sporting events. Existing stadiums and venues can very well be used for the Games.

India will participate in the 11th edition of the World Games and send athletes in seven different disciplines. Only a chosen few, who are usually the crème de la crème in their fields, take part in this competition. Here are the sports and their Indian representatives at the upcoming World Games:

Archery

In the Compound Men's team, archers Aman Saini and Abhishek Verma will vie for the top prize, whereas Avneet Kaur and Musan Kirar will make up the Women's Compound duo.

Billiards

24-time world champion, Pankaj Advani, will grace the stage and look to add another gold medal to his cabinet at the 2022 World Games. Along with him, veteran snooker player Chitra Magimairaj will also participate in the 9 ball women's event.

Dance Sport

The newly introduced discipline will see a Couple's team from India take part, which will be in the Rock 'n' Roll category.

Powerlifting

Solo athlete Sahil Mahesh Utekar will represent the country in powerlifting in the Men's Lightweight category.

Sumo

Wrestler Samruddhi Bhosale has qualified for the Women's Lightweight event at this year's World Games.

Wushu

The martial art sport will see Indian Sanma Brahma take part in the Tajiquan, Tajijian All-round Men's event.

Roller Sports

Three athletes in Aarathy Kasturiraj, Dhanush Babu, and Varsha Sriramakrishna Puranik will represent the country in a multitude of roller sporting events.