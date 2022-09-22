KBC LIVE- Who won the purple cap in IPL 2022?

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal won the purple cap in IPL 2022 with 27 wickets.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has played for more than one team in the prestigious Ranji trophy.

He has played for both Bihar as well as Jharkhand cricket teams in the Ranji trophy. He played for Bihar from 1999 to 2002. On the other hand, he plied his trade with the Jharkhand team in the 2002-03 season.

Another question that was asked was that which sport is common to the movies Iqbal, Jersey, and Lagaan. The answer is cricket.