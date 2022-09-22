Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
KBC LIVE- Who won the purple cap in IPL 2022?
Read on to know which bowler took the most wickets in the 2022 edition of IPL.
Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal won the purple cap in IPL 2022 with 27 wickets.
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has played for more than one team in the prestigious Ranji trophy.
He has played for both Bihar as well as Jharkhand cricket teams in the Ranji trophy. He played for Bihar from 1999 to 2002. On the other hand, he plied his trade with the Jharkhand team in the 2002-03 season.
Another question that was asked was that which sport is common to the movies Iqbal, Jersey, and Lagaan. The answer is cricket.
- 22 Sep 2022 4:41 PM GMT
Who won the purple cap in the 2022 IPL?
Answer: Yuzvendra Chahal!
- 22 Sep 2022 3:40 PM GMT
Question: Who has played for more than one team in the Ranji Trophy?
Options:
- Sourav Ganguly
- MS Dhoni
- Sachin Tendulkar
- Rahul Dravid
