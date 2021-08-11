71% Indian parents willing to support kids to pursue non-cricket sports: Survey after Olympics

Following India's success at the Tokyo Olympics, a survey has found out that around 71 per cent of parents are now willing to back their children to pursue sports apart from cricket.



The gold-medal-winning performance by javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has somehow changed the narrative, along the resurgence of India's hockey team has somehow helped in changing the narrative.

Though sports fans dedicatedly followed India's performance at the Tokyo Olympics, there has been the apprehension of pursuing other sports apart from cricket.

Local Circles conducted a survey to understand if Indian parents grew more supportive of their kids taking up non-cricket sports as career options, and 71 per cent said yes.

However, 19 per cent of Indian parents said they won't support their child taking sports as their career. Around 10 per cent did not have an opinion. This question in the survey received 8,348 responses.



This is a drastic rise from the survey result in 2016 where approximately 40 per cent of parents had said that they would support their child taking up a sporting career outside of cricket.



There were many firsts in India's campaign, including the biggest ever 128-member athlete contingent, seven Olympic Medals, first Olympic gold medal in an athletics event, two successive medals in consecutive Games by Sindhu, and a medal(bronze) by the Indian men's team in hockey after a gap of 41 years.



Also, the women's hockey team achieved its best-ever fourth-place finish in the Games.



