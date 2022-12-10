Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Others
Indian Olympic Association - List of newly elected office bearers
Take a look at the complete list of the newly elected office bearers of the IOA.
The delayed elections for the new executive committee of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) was held on Saturday, with legendary sprinter PT Usha being elected as the first woman president of the National Olympic Committee unopposed.
The elections which were originally supposed to be held in December last year, were held under the cloud of a possible suspension by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) if it was not held this month.
Here's the complete list of the newly elected members of the IOA
President
PT Usha
Treasurer
Shadev Yadav
Sr. Vice President
Ajay Patel
Vice President
Gagan Narang
Raj Laxmi Singh Deo
Joint Secretary
Kalyan Chaubey
Alaknanda Ashok
Executive Council
Yogeshwar Dutt
Dola Banerjee
Amitabh Sharma
Bhupendra Singh Bajwa
Rohit Rajpal
Harpal Singh
Athletes' Commission Members
Mary Kom
Achanta Sharath Kamal
Next Story