Indian Olympic Association - List of newly elected office bearers

The delayed elections for the new executive committee of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) was held on Saturday, with legendary sprinter PT Usha being elected as the first woman president of the National Olympic Committee unopposed.

The elections which were originally supposed to be held in December last year, were held under the cloud of a possible suspension by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) if it was not held this month.

Here's the complete list of the newly elected members of the IOA

President

PT Usha

Treasurer

Shadev Yadav

Sr. Vice President

Ajay Patel

Vice President

Gagan Narang

Raj Laxmi Singh Deo

Joint Secretary

Kalyan Chaubey

Alaknanda Ashok

Executive Council

Yogeshwar Dutt

Dola Banerjee

Amitabh Sharma

Bhupendra Singh Bajwa

Rohit Rajpal

Harpal Singh

Athletes' Commission Members

Mary Kom

Achanta Sharath Kamal



