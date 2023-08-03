World University Games 2023: Bhavani Yadav secures first athletics medal; India ranked 4th in medal tally

Bhavani Yadav Bhagavathi won India's first medal in athletics at the World University Games in Chengdu. This remains India's only medal in athletics across all disciplines.



The 24-year-old athlete won a bronze medal in the women's long jump to open India's account in athletics. Bhavani leapt 6.32m in her final attempt.

Poland's Nikol Horowska and Magdalena Bokun won the gold and silver medals.

Bhavani had secured her spot in the finals with a leap of 6.12m. Along with Bhavani, the other Indian contestant in the women's long jump event was Manisha Merel, who failed to make the cut with a jump of 5.81m in the qualification round.

India is ranked 15th in the athletics medal tally.

Meanwhile, in swimming, Jyoti Bajirao and Rishika Sushant Bodlele finished 28th and 31st at 1:19.44s and 1:25.20s, respectively, in women's breaststroke.

Mixed day for table tennis players

In table tennis, in the men's round of 32 fixture, Jeho Himnakulhpuingheta defeated Lucas Tan of Singapore 4-1, 11-2, 11-6, 8-11, 11-7, 11-4. Mudit Dani, however, lost his match to South Korea's Ryu Seokhoon 7-11, 10-12, 11-9, 6-11.

In the women's singles round of 32 match, Anjali Rahilla lost to Chinese Taipei's Yu-Chiao Huang.

In the women's doubles round of 16 match, Ananya Basak and Radhapriya Goel went down to Katarzyna Krystyna Wegrzyn and Anna Janina Wegrzyn of Poland. Baskar, pairing up with Do Rosario Wesley, also lost her mixed doubles round of 16 match.

In tennis, Ananya Ramesh Shibasini and Jaya Prakash Oges Theyjo in women's singles and Lohithaksha Bathrinath and Kabir Hans in men's singles won their respective first-round matches.

India is ranked fourth overall with 23 medals, including 11 gold, five silver and seven bronze.