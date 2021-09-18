India would be on top if there was Vaccine Olympics: Anand Mahindra

Ever since the covid-19 pandemic broke out last year, the entire world has been in disarray with vaccinations being the only hope. The Indian government began their vaccination programme in January earlier this year and has vaccinated crores of people so far.

The country however set a record yesterday on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday by vaccinating around 2.5 crore people in a single day.

While the entire nation was rejoicing this insane world record set by India, the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to praise the efforts of the country's health care workers.

The 66-year-old stated that if there was a Vaccine Olympics, India would surely be on the top of the podium.

"A while ago, I noted that we were vaccinating the equivalent of one Australia every three days. Yesterday, we vaccinated the equivalent of one Australia in a day. If there was a 'Vaccine Olympics' we'd be on top of the podium, with a Gold medal and a new world record…," Mahindra tweeted.

