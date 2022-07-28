India men's sepak takraw team claim 1st spot in 35th Kings Cup World Championship

The Indian men's sepak takraw team went against the odds to claim the first spot at the 2022 King's Cup Sepak takraw World Championship Men's Regu event in Bangkok, Thailand.

Many congratulations to 🇮🇳's Sepaktakraw team on securing 1st place (Regu Event) at the 35th Kings Cup World Championship held in Thailand #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 - Arun, Ashish, Koso, Pawan Kumar, Shiva Kumar Send in your wishes in the comments below!! #IndianSports #Sepaktakraw pic.twitter.com/a5Pt48ShID — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 28, 2022

While Thailand and South Korea are yet to play the final match of the Premier division in the Men's Regu field, India have already claimed top spot in Division 1, the lower tier of the event.

The Indian team comprising Arun, Ashish, Koso, Pawan Kumar and Shiva Kumar beat Iran, Iraq and Oman in their group matches. They again faced Iran in the final on Tuesday and they won 3-1.

The women's team was knocked out in the group stages itself in the Women's Regu event. The team Regu events are yet to be played.

The 2022 King's Cup Sepak takraw World Championship was the 35th edition of the international sepak takraw tournament co-organized by the Takraw Association of Thailand and the International Sepak takraw Federation. Twenty three of the world's top sepak takraw nations took part in this event.



