2 India, Pakistan kids jointly nominated for Peace and Sport Award

An 8-year-old Indian boy Riaan and an 11-year-old Armaan from Pakistan have been jointly nominated for the 2022 Peace and Sport Award. While Riaan hails from Kolkata, Armaan is from Islamabad.

The two preteen boys were nominated for the award, thanks to their project Hope For Peace. Through their project, Armaan and Riaan raised a white card sparking a message of hope, dialogue, and peace on the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace in April earlier this year.

A joint video where the two young kids appealed for peace back then is now viral on social media.

"They say we are enemies. They say we fought wars. We do not understand it. We understand cricket, football, and hockey," Armaan and Riaan can be heard saying in the video.

The Indo-Pak duo has been nominated for Peace and Sport Award in the Initiative of the Year category. They are up against Project 6 till the 6th by Fundacion Alfredo Harp Helu and the Estonian Olympic Committee's Project Uheskoos.

The winners will be announced on 30th November 2022 during a ceremony of the Peace and Sport Award at the Principality of Monaco.