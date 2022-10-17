India registers first win at World Curling Championships

India, on Sunday, registered their first-ever win at the ongoing 2022 World Mixed Curling Championships. The Indian team comprising of PN Raju, Tejasree Govula, Vinay Goenka, and Richa Patel defeated the team from Slovenia 7-6 to etch their names in the history books of Indian sports.

India started the contest against Slovenia on the backfoot, and trailed 0-3 after the first two ends. The deficit further increased to 1-5, but they bounced back to level things up at 6-6 after the eighth end.

With the scores level, the Indians maintained their composure under pressure to steal the extra end 1-0 and win the match 7-6.

India had earlier lost to South Korea 1-12 before the win against Slovenia. They suffered one more defeat against the hands of Hong Kong with a score line of 4-7.