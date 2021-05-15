India's first movie on skateboarding to release on Netflix

Skater Girl, a coming-of-age film based on the sport of skateboarding is expected to release on the American over-the-top (OTT) platform Netflix on 11th June 2021.



Directed by Manjari Makijany – daughter of the late actor Mac Mohan, Skater Girl is set in a remote village in the western Indian state of Rajasthan. With a run time of 1hour and 48minutes, the movie captures the story of a tribal teenage girl who discovers skateboarding, thanks to a British traveler, and how she falls in love with the sport.

The trailer for the film was released at Netflix's official YouTube channel on Friday. Dialogues like, "Does not matter where you go in the world, everybody hates skateboard" beautifully captures how skateboarding is perceived by people not only in India but across the globe.