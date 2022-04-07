India doubles its contribution to UNESCO fund for elimination of doping

India has contributed USD 72,124, more than double of last year, to UNESCO fund for elimination of doping in sport. "...the Government of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has released an enhanced contribution of India to UNESCO Fund for Elimination of Doping in Sport to twice the assessed value i.e. USD 72,124 in 2022," a PIB release said.

"First time in 2021, Government of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports made contribution of USD 28172 towards the UNESCO Fund on the basis of request received from UNESCO. "This contribution, doubling the amount of the minimum 1% contribution, will be included in the certified financial statement of the Fund, which will be presented to COP9, States Parties' contributions support the implementation of the Fund's Operational Strategy 2020-2025."

.@YASMinistry releases India's contribution of USD 72,124 to UNESCO Fund for Elimination of Doping in Sport in 2022



Read here: https://t.co/BhgJfugGRl — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 7, 2022

The Copenhagen Declaration on Anti-Doping in Sport was agreed to by the Government of India in March 2003, which was the political document through which governments signalled their intention to formally recognize and implement the World Anti-Doping Code brought out by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). This was the first step towards the preparation of the UNESCO International Convention against doping in sport.



"India is a signatory to the International Convention Against Doping in Sport, also known as the 'UNESCO Anti-Doping Convention', which was ratified by India on November 7, 2007," added the release. The National Anti-Doping Agency is responsible for adopting, implementing and enforcing anti-doping programmes in India.