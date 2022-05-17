India's best-ever show at Deaflympics 2021 — A look at all the medallists

India registered their best-ever Deaflympics campaign at Caxias do Sul, Brazil by pocketing a total of 16 medals, including a whopping eight gold. The 65-member Indian contingent finished ninth in the medals table behind Poland, Turkey and France only on the count of silver medals won.

Here, we take a look at all the Indian medallists at Deaflympics 2021

Gold Medals

Dhanush Srikanth - 10m Air Rifle

Badminton Team - Mixed Team event

Abhinav Deshwal - 10m Air Pistol

Dhanush Srikanth and Priyesh Deshmukh - Mixed 10m Air Rifle

Jerlin Jayaratchagan - Badminton Women's Singles

Jerlin Jayaratchagan and Abhinav Sharma - Badminton Mixed Doubles

Diksha Dagar - Golf

Sumit Dahiya - Wrestling 97kg FS

Silver Medal

Prithvi Sekhar and Dhananjay Dubey - Tennis Men's Doubles

Bronze Medals

Shourya Saini - 10m Air Rifle

Vedika Sharma - 10m Air Pistol

Abhinav Sharma - Badminton Men's Singles

Prithvi Sekhar - Tennis Men's Singles

Prithvi Sekhar and Jafreen Shaikh - Tennis Mixed Doubles

Virender Singh - Wrestling 74kg FS

Amit Krishan - Wrestling 86kg FS