Others
India's best-ever show at Deaflympics 2021 — A look at all the medallists
Here, we take a look at all the Indian medallists at Deaflympics 2021.
India registered their best-ever Deaflympics campaign at Caxias do Sul, Brazil by pocketing a total of 16 medals, including a whopping eight gold. The 65-member Indian contingent finished ninth in the medals table behind Poland, Turkey and France only on the count of silver medals won.
Here, we take a look at all the Indian medallists at Deaflympics 2021
Gold Medals
Dhanush Srikanth - 10m Air Rifle
Badminton Team - Mixed Team event
Abhinav Deshwal - 10m Air Pistol
Dhanush Srikanth and Priyesh Deshmukh - Mixed 10m Air Rifle
Jerlin Jayaratchagan - Badminton Women's Singles
Jerlin Jayaratchagan and Abhinav Sharma - Badminton Mixed Doubles
Diksha Dagar - Golf
Sumit Dahiya - Wrestling 97kg FS
Silver Medal
Prithvi Sekhar and Dhananjay Dubey - Tennis Men's Doubles
Bronze Medals
Shourya Saini - 10m Air Rifle
Vedika Sharma - 10m Air Pistol
Abhinav Sharma - Badminton Men's Singles
Prithvi Sekhar - Tennis Men's Singles
Prithvi Sekhar and Jafreen Shaikh - Tennis Mixed Doubles
Virender Singh - Wrestling 74kg FS
Amit Krishan - Wrestling 86kg FS