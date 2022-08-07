WATCH: India's top athletes star in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' music video

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign last month to encourage everyone in the country to hoist the tricolor to mark India's 75th Independence Day on 15th August.



Due to this momentous occassion, a video has been made which stars famous actors as well as athletes. The rousing song is sung by legend Asha Bhosle and Sonu Nigam.

The first Indian athlete to be seen is cricketer Virat Kohli. Then, we see some of country's favourite sportspersons brandish the national flag. Some of the notable names include Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Mary Kom, Mirabai Chanu, Avani Lekhara, PT Usha, Kapil Dev, Anju Bobby George, R Praggnanandhha, and many more.

Watch the video here:



