Indian athletes including Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Smriti Mandhana lose Twitter blue tick

Some major Indian athletes including the likes of PV Sindhu, Smriti Mandhana, Neeraj Chopra, and others lost their trademark Twitter blue tick overnight on Friday.

This comes after the microblogging platform announced the withdrawal of legacy verified blue tick badge following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media website.

Now only those who have subscribed to Twitter's paid service - Twitter Blue, are eligible to have a blue tick against their name. The Twitter Blue subscription costs INR. 650/- per month on web and INR. 900/- per month on the mobile application.

Since Elon Musk's takeover, Twitter has undergone significant changes in the way it verifies its users. Earlier the blue tick was reserved to high profile-individuals, journalists, politicians, and establishments.

However, the platform is said to have implemented new rules to encourage users to subscribe to Twitter Blue.

But this does not seem to interest a host of high profile Indian athletes, who have let go of their verification badge.

Indian athletes who have lost their Twitter blue tick:

PV Sindhu

Neeraj Chopra

Virat Kohli

Vijender Singh

Kidambi Srikanth

Sachin Tendulkar

Manika Batra

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Sharath Kamal Achanta

Lakshya Sen

HS Prannoy

Saina Nehwal

Viswanathan Anand

Pankaj Advani

Harmanpreet Kaur

Smriti Mandhana

Jemimah Rodrigues and others.