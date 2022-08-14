Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
WATCH: Indian athletes celebrate 75th Independence Day with 'Tiranga'
India is all set to celebrate her 75th Independence Day on Monday. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Har Ghar Tiranga (Tricolour in every house) campaign has taken the nation by storm with people across the nation displaying the Indian flag outside their homes, offices, etc, and the Indian athletes are not to be left behind.
Take a look at how some of the top Indian sportspersons are ushering in their 76th Independence Day.
Mary Kom
Viswanathan Anand
Mohammed Kaif
Mithali Raj
Anju Bobby George
Gautam Gambhir
Babita Phogat
Sachin Tendulkar
Geeta Phogat
PT Usha
