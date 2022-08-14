Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 22
silver 16
Bronze 23
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Others

WATCH: Indian athletes celebrate 75th Independence Day with 'Tiranga'

Take a look at how some of the top Indian sportspersons are ushering in their 76th Independence Day with the Tricolour.

Anju Bobby George
X

Anju Bobby George (anjubobbygeorg1/Twitter)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-14T18:13:18+05:30

India is all set to celebrate her 75th Independence Day on Monday. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Har Ghar Tiranga (Tricolour in every house) campaign has taken the nation by storm with people across the nation displaying the Indian flag outside their homes, offices, etc, and the Indian athletes are not to be left behind.

Take a look at how some of the top Indian sportspersons are ushering in their 76th Independence Day.

Mary Kom

Viswanathan Anand

Mohammed Kaif

Mithali Raj

Anju Bobby George

Gautam Gambhir

Babita Phogat

Sachin Tendulkar

Geeta Phogat

PT Usha


Indian Sports Mary Kom Gautam Gambhir Sachin Tendulkar PT Usha Babita Phogat Geeta Phogat Anju Bobby George Viswanathan Anand 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X