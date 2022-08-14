WATCH: Indian athletes celebrate 75th Independence Day with 'Tiranga'

India is all set to celebrate her 75th Independence Day on Monday. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Har Ghar Tiranga (Tricolour in every house) campaign has taken the nation by storm with people across the nation displaying the Indian flag outside their homes, offices, etc, and the Indian athletes are not to be left behind.

Take a look at how some of the top Indian sportspersons are ushering in their 76th Independence Day.

Mary Kom

We should always respect our National Flag.Tricolor #HarGharTiranga https://t.co/sRoJDmeu7C pic.twitter.com/Vho1TPzhuO — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) August 14, 2022

Viswanathan Anand

Mohammed Kaif

I know the magical power of tiranga and India jersey, that's why I believe in the importance of Independence Day. Har ghar mein tiranga, har dil mein tiranga. Happy 75th to everyone, yeh apna tyohaar hai.#HarGharTiranga #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/tZmTuGGN1m — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 14, 2022

Mithali Raj

Our flag is our pride! The tricolour flying high is a sight that fills the heart of every Indian with joy. Hoisted the Tiranga at my residence today. #HarGharTiranga #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/eaFohBmiJd — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 14, 2022

Anju Bobby George

Gautam Gambhir

Tricolour our identity! Tricolour our legacy! Jai Hind #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/GiFKpdcpXs — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 14, 2022

Babita Phogat

Our son Yuvraj firmly holding the Tiranga 🇮🇳 with hope and aspiration.

We hope the Tiranga 🇮🇳 will continue to guide and lead us to a glorious future.

Vande Mataram.

Happy Independence Day#75Azadikaamritmahotsav #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/mpcIm1pTTe — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) August 14, 2022

Sachin Tendulkar

Geeta Phogat

PT Usha

All of us paying our tributes and respect to our motherland as my mother Lakshmi raised the flag along with my uncle Narayanan. Our household proudly joined the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, committing ourselves to nation building in every way possible. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/j3hkBgFirZ — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 13, 2022



