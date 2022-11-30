India wins 4 medals at Sepaktakraw World Cup in Korea

India, on Tuesday, finished their campaign at the 2022 International Sepaktakraw Federation World Cup with a total of 4 medals, including a gold against their name. India's overall medal tally in the event read 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals.

While India bagged the gold medal in mixed quadrant winning all their matches, they won the silver in in Men's quadrant event. The two bronze medals for India came in women's quadrant and men's regu respectively.

🇮🇳 finish with 4 medals out of 5 events 😍 in International Sepaktakraw Federation World Cup 2022 held in 🇰🇷



🥇 - Mix Quad Event



🥈 - Men's Quad Event



🥉 - Men's Regu Event



🥉 - Women's Quad Event



Congratulations to our champions 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rY9uySixWT — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 29, 2022





Women's regu was the only event where India failed to earn a podium in South Korea. They also finished third in the overall medal tally, only behind Thailand and the United States of America.



