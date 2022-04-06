CWG Begin In
IIT Bombay boys try to defeat a female arm wrestler for Rs 10,000

Pro Panja League’s below 65 Kg women’s champion Chetna Sharma was challenged by IIT Bombay boys during the sports fest, Aavhan.

Chetna Sharma (right) being challenged by IIT Bombay boys (Source: Pro Panja League)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 6 April 2022 11:43 AM GMT

Many people often claim that they could beat women athletes in their own sport. A woman arm wrestler finally got a chance to prove such people wrong.

Pro Panja League's below 65 Kg women's champion Chetna Sharma emerged victorious in IIT Mumbai when she was challenged in arm-wrestling bouts by four male and one female student at 'Aavhan' sports fest.

Over 100 college students were invited to compete in a unique arm wrestling competition to earn the chance to challenge the six-time national champion and win Rs 10,000 cash prize.

But Chetna Sharma stood tall and proud and defeated all her opponents.

