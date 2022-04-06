IIT Bombay boys try to defeat a female arm wrestler for Rs 10,000

Many people often claim that they could beat women athletes in their own sport. A woman arm wrestler finally got a chance to prove such people wrong.

Pro Panja League's below 65 Kg women's champion Chetna Sharma emerged victorious in IIT Mumbai when she was challenged in arm-wrestling bouts by four male and one female student at 'Aavhan' sports fest.

Over 100 college students were invited to compete in a unique arm wrestling competition to earn the chance to challenge the six-time national champion and win Rs 10,000 cash prize.



But Chetna Sharma stood tall and proud and defeated all her opponents.