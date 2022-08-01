How to play Lawn Bowls - Explained

Lawn Bowls is the new-found sport interest in India, with the country's athletes registering a splendid show in the sport at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games.

While, India has qualified for the semifinals of the women's fours, the men's pair from the country too have made their way into the quarterfinal of their event.

What is Lawn Bowls?

Lawn Bowls is a sport involving spherical ball like objects with flattened sides and a weight bias. The sport also involves a smaller ball called jack.

What is the objective of Lawn Bowls?

The objective in lawn bowls is to roll the spherical ball on the lawn and ensure that it reaches as close to the jack as possible.

How does scoring in Lawn Bowls work?

In Lawn Bowls a point is awarded to the team or the player whosoever's bowl is closer to the jack at the end of a round (or an end). If a player or team has more than one bowl closer to the jack than the opponent, then they are awarded the corresponding number of points.

How does a game of Lawn Bowl ends?

A game of Lawn Bowl either ends after one team has reached 21 points or after the match is done with a total of 18 or 21 ends.

How to play Lawn Bowls?

The game of Lawn Bowls starts with a toss to decide which team will bowl first. The team bowling first will let the opponent roll the jack first to a certain distance to decide the distance to which both teams have to bowl to earn points. Each team does this alternately.

The team or player to reach 21 points first is declared the winner. If neither player or team reaches 21 points, then the team which leads at the end of 18 or 21 ends is called the winner.



