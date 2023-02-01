India rolls out highest-ever Sports Budget for 2023-24

The Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday, presented the country's budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 in the Parliament.

The budget allocated to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports headed by Anurag Thakur for the year 2023-24 stands at INR. 3397.32 crore. This is an increase of INR. 334.72 crore from the year 2022-23.

Sports Budget for the last 5 years:



2018-19 - ₹2197 crore

2019-20 - ₹2776 crore

2020-21 - ₹2826 crore

2021-22 - ₹2596 crore

2022-23 - ₹3062 crore



This year's budget allocation

This is also the highest ever amount allocated to sports in Indian history. The previous highest was 2022-23's INR. 3062.60 crore, which was later revised to INR. 2673.35 crore.

The budget allocated to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has seen a rise from INR. 653 crore in 2022-23 to INR. 785.52 crore this year.

On the other hand the money allocated to Khelo India - National Programme for Development of Sports has seen a slight dip to INR. 1045 crore from INR. 1054 crore (revised to INR. 606 crore) last year.

The National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) has been allocated INR. 21.73 crore, apart from INR. 13 crore to National Centre of Sports Science and Research and INR. 325 crore to National Federations under Assistance to National Sports Federations scheme.



