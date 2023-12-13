Meet Sohail Khan who has a remarkable record of 5 knockouts and 5 submissions

The Golden Boy of Madhya Pradesh, Sohail Khan, has secured a remarkable record of 5 knockouts and 5 submissions. In a span of only 12 fights, he emerges victorious with Three Consecutive Gold Medals at National and International Tournaments

Sohail Khan, also known as "The Golden Boy," hailing from Sagar, Madhya Pradesh has etched his name in the national record books by achieving an impressive feat in the world of combat sports. In a span of only 12 fights, Sohail Khan has secured a remarkable record of 5 knockouts and 5 submissions.

This exceptional achievement showcases Sohail Khan's versatile skill set and dominance inside the ring. With his explosive striking ability, he has managed to knock out five opponents, impressing both fans and experts alike. Additionally, his submission game has proven to be equally potent, as he has expertly submitted five adversaries during his fights.

Sohail Khan's record-breaking accomplishment highlights his dedication, training, and talent in the field of combat sports. This young fighter from Madhya Pradesh has proven himself to be a force to be reckoned with, steadily making a name for himself in the industry.

Sohail Khan, once again brought glory to the state by winning three consecutive Gold medals at national and international tournaments in 2023. Sohail's exceptional performances in the 14th Kudo National Tournament, the 4th Federation Cup, and the Akshay Kumar 15th International Kudo Tournament have solidified his position as a top contender in the sport.

In the 14th Kudo National Tournament 2023–24, Sohail exhibited his prowess by securing victory in every round. He triumphed in Round 1 against Bihar by knockout, Quarterfinal against Rajasthan by submission, Semifinal against Haryana by knockout, and finally defeated Gujarat in the final by submission.

Continuing his winning streak, Sohail Khan dominated the 4th Federation Cup (2023–24). In Round 1, he defeated Maharashtra by knockout, followed by victories against Rajasthan in the Quarterfinal by knockout and the Semifinal by submission. Sohail emerged as the champion by defeating Karnataka in the final by submission.

Sohail's remarkable performance extended to the Akshay Kumar 15th International Kudo Tournament 2023–24. He received a bye in Round 1, secured victory against Rajasthan in the Quarterfinal by submission, triumphed over Gujarat in the semifinal with a 4-0 win, and emerged as the champion by defeating Karnataka in the final by knockout.

With these victories, Sohail Khan has further solidified his record of winning 18 National medals in a row. His dominance in the sport is evident in his impressive statistics of five knockouts and five submissions during the National Tournament.

Sohail was also awarded with gold medal by prominent Indian actor Akshay Kumar in the International tournament of the game, along with which he got appreciation for his unbelievable skills in the game. As akshay kumar is patron of Kudo International Fedration Of India he ensure that he ll work in the field of Martial art with Kudo.

Sohail Khan's remarkable achievements have not gone unnoticed, as he is now considered a top contender for the forthcoming Asian Championship of Kudo, representing India. Sohail has already commenced his preparation and training for this prestigious event as well as for the 2025 World Cup.

Reflecting on his journey, Sohail Khan acknowledges the challenges of being away from his city and parents during training, both emotionally and financially. However, with the unwavering support and love from fans, he has found the motivation to push himself harder and strive for improvement.



Sohail's coach, Mr. Mohammed Ajaz Khan has been a great source of inspiration and direction for him. He says, "I will be forever be greatful to sir for introducing him into kudo and guiding him along the lines for so many years since he started."

Madhya Pradesh is immensely proud of Sohail Khan's accomplishments, and we eagerly anticipate his future endeavors. We stand behind him as he prepares to compete in the Asian Championship and the 2025 World Cup, representing our nation with the utmost dedication and skill.

As "The Golden Boy" continues to progress in his career, he is likely to captivate the attention of fans and attract more significant opportunities in the world of combat sports. Sohail Khan's journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring fighters around the nation, emphasizing the importance of hard work, perseverance, and skill development in achieving remarkable milestones.