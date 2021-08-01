Did you know Fouaad Mirza and Sania Mirza are related?

Apparently, there is a lot more similar than their last name 'Mirza' between India's ace equestrian Fouaad and tennis star Sania.



A latest tweet by Sania Mirza's father, Imran Mirza, says that he and Fouaad's father and uncle were 'more than acquaintances' during their teenage years.

"It's a small world! Turns out that Fouaad Mirza's dad Hasnain and uncle Zain were more than acquaintances of mine in our teenage years as they were cousins of a dear friend of mine while also being close friends of my own cousin!" Imran Mirza tweeted yesterday.