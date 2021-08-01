Others
Did you know Fouaad Mirza and Sania Mirza are related?
A latest tweet by Sania Mirza's father, Imran Mirza, says that he and Fouaad's father and uncle were 'more than acquaintances' during their teenage years.
Apparently, there is a lot more similar than their last name 'Mirza' between India's ace equestrian Fouaad and tennis star Sania.
A latest tweet by Sania Mirza's father, Imran Mirza, says that he and Fouaad's father and uncle were 'more than acquaintances' during their teenage years.
"It's a small world! Turns out that Fouaad Mirza's dad Hasnain and uncle Zain were more than acquaintances of mine in our teenage years as they were cousins of a dear friend of mine while also being close friends of my own cousin!" Imran Mirza tweeted yesterday.
Both Fouaad Mirza and Sania Mirza had qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. While Sania has already been knocked out of the quadrennial event after falling to a defeat in the very first round of women's singles, Fouaad is still going strong in Tokyo.
Fouaad Mirza is currently ranked 22nd after the completion of Individual Dressage and Cross Country at the Tokyo Olympics. He is yet to compete in the Jumping event.