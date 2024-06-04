How former sportspersons fared in 2024 General Elections

The win-and-loss factor in democratic elections is not a new concept for sportspersons who are used to it during their playing career. It is interesting when former sportspersons enter politics to start a post-sport career.

With the 2024 General elections having its own set of storylines, a few sportspersons also tried their hand at politics.

The Bridge looks at how the sportspersons of repute and how they performed in the 2024 General Elections:



Kirti Azad: Won by 1,37,981 votes from Bardhmann-Durgapur Seat (West Bengal)

1983 Cricket World Cup winner Kirti Azad made a fabulous comeback in his political career and defeated Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) heavyweight Dilip Ghosh on the ticket of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) from Bardhmann-Durgapur seat of West Bengal.

Known for his famous ball that got Ian Botham out in 1983 WC, Kirti threw a similar surprise against Dilip Ghosh to mark his return to the Lok Sabha.

Son of former Chief Minister of Bihar Bhagwat Azad Jha, Kirti has been part of Lok Sabha twice (2009, 2014) on the ticket of BJP but he was expelled for highlighting corruption in Delhi & District Cricket Association under then finance minister late Arun Jaitely.

He fought the 2019 elections on the ticket of Congress but lost from Dhanbad.

Prasun Banerjee: Won by 1,69,442 votes from Howrah Seat (West Bengal)

Arjuna Awardee footballer and younger brother of legendary PK Banerjee, Prasun Banerjee continued his stellar political career off the pitch with another big win in the General Elections.

In a stellar career spanning over a decade, Banerjee featured for the likes of Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting. He has also represented India at the Asian Games and many other international tournaments.

Prasun Banerjee became the first-ever Indian professional football player to reach Lok Sabha in 2013 when he won the by-polls on AITC tickets. He defeated Dr. Rathin Chakravarty of BJP and will start his third consecutive Lok Sabha term.

Yusuf Pathan: Won by 85,022 votes from Baharampur Seat (West Bengal)

Another World Cup-winning cricketer on the list, Yusuf Pathan was awarded a ticket by AITC from the Baharampur seat in West Bengal.

The stalwart from Baroda took everyone by surprise and defeated Congress heavyweight Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary by 85,022 votes handing his first defeat from the seat after five consecutive terms.

Known for his power-hitting, Pathan surely made his debut count hitting one of the veterans of the game out of their Lok Sabha seat.

Dilip Tirkey: Lost by 1,38,808 votes from Sundargarh Seat (Odisha)

Former Indian hockey legend Dilip Tirkey decided to contest in the Lok Sabha elections and was awarded a ticket from the Sundargarh seat by Biju Janta Dal (BJD).

Up against veteran leader Jual Oram, Dilip lost the elections comprehensively by more than one lakh votes.

The only tribal player to represent India in three Olympics, Dilip has 412 India caps to his name making him one of the most-capped International players in Hockey. From 2012 to 2018, he served as Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha.

Dilip Tirkey is the current president of Hockey India, the federation governing the sport of Hockey in the country.

Devendra Jhajhariya: Lost by 72,737 votes from Churu Seat (Rajasthan)

Multiple Paralympic medalist Javelin Thrower Devendra Jhajhariya decided to jump into the dance of democracy this time and lost against Rahul Kaswan of the Indian National Congress from Churu, Rajasthan.

Awarded a BJP ticket from Rajasthan, Devendra is a two-time Paralympic champion and world record holder in the Javelin Throw F-46 event.

He is the current president of the Paralympic Committee of India succeeding Deepa Malik