First pickleball academy launched in Delhi-NCR at Vasant Vihar Club

Rebound Ace Pickleball Academy (RAPA) has announced the launch of its first-of-its-kind academy in Delhi-NCR at Vasant Vihar Club (VVC). RAPA is run by PTL Sports Group and is dedicated to promoting the sport of pickleball and providing high-quality coaching to enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels.



The academy's launch was marked by an inter-club tournament exclusively for VVC members where participants competed for prizes and bragging rights. The event was a huge success, and the enthusiasm shown by the participants was an indication of the growing popularity of the sport in the region. The champions of the inter-club tournament were the pair of Dr. Rajesh Kapur and Anahat Mudgil.

Pickleball is a fast-paced, exciting sport that is quickly gaining popularity in India, and RAPA aims to take the game to the next level by providing state-of-the-art facilities and quality coaching to players. The academy's coaches are highly qualified and experienced, and they use the latest training techniques to help players improve their skills and achieve their goals. The coaches at RAPA are certified by Professional Pickleball Registry (PPR). PPR is the official education and certification partner of USA Pickleball, the governing body of the sport in the United States. PPR was founded in 2018 and combined the resources and educational expertise of its sister company, Professional Tennis Registry, to develop the highest standard of pickleball educational materials.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Dilip Mohanty, the spokesperson for RAPA said, "We are delighted to launch the Rebound Ace Pickleball Academy in Delhi-NCR. Pickleball is a fantastic sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, and we believe that it has tremendous potential in India. We aim to provide players with the best possible coaching and facilities, so they can reach their full potential and enjoy the game to the fullest."

The academy's facilities include four pickleball courts which are designed with the latest technology to ensure that players have the best possible experience and can play at any time of the day or night.

RAPA is open to players of all ages and skill levels, and the academy offers a variety of programs to suit every need. Whether you are a beginner looking to learn the basics or an experienced player looking to take your game to the next level, RAPA has something for everyone.



