Explained: What is the World Games?

The World Games 2022 will kickstart from 7th July with more than 3000 athletes aiming for the top prizes in their respective sports in Birmingham, USA. Some of the World Games 2022 events include sports like sumo, archery, aerial sports, and many more.

The venues at this edition comprise most of the greater Birmingham area, including places like University of Alabama, Legion Field, Barber Motorsports Park, and so on.

What is World Games?

Despite the games' importance in amongst the athletes and sporting disciplines, many are still unaware about what the world games actually is. Since its first edition, the main goal of the games has been to provide a platform to those athletes who don't get a chance to play their respective sports and disciplines at the Olympics. For many athletes across various sports, the World Games are the highest level they can ply their trade at. Hence, these games become important and unique to their careers. Another way in which the World Games differs from the Olympics is in the fact that new venues and facilities need not be built in the host country/countries for the sporting events. Existing stadiums and venues can very well be used for the games. India will participate in the 11th edition of the World Games and send athletes in seven different disciplines. Only a chosen few, who are usually the crème de la crème in their fields, take part in this competition.



