WATCH: Dilip Kumar shares his love for sports and how his team was promoted to play in 2nd division

Bollywood's legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at the age of 98. The star leaves behind a legacy of movies spanned across six decades in the Bollywood film industry.



Kumar gave numerous classics throughout his film career that are still revered by today's movie buffs, including Aan, Devdas, and his magnum opus Mughal-E-Azam.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passes away at the age of 98, says Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital (File pic) pic.twitter.com/JnmvQk8QIk

In the video above, one could revisit Kumar reflecting upon his love for sports. He recounts, "I played football, I played hockey, badminton, volleyball."



He further adds that he played for his college as well as professional team, which went on to get promoted from the third division to the second division, in which he had taken part.



The Hindi cinema veteran was then diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was discharged after five days.



He had been admitted to the hospital after experiencing breathlessness on June 30. On June 6, Dilip Kumar was hospitalised after a similar complaint.













