Delhi HC appoints CoA to look after the Indian Olympic Association

The Delhi High Court, on Tuesday, appointed a 3-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) to look after the daily affairs of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) while hearing a PIL filed by sports activist and lawyer Rahul Mehra.

The Delhi HC came down heavily on IOA, stating that the apex body has failed to comply to the National Sports Code for almost half a century despite its consistent reassurances to the government.

"The history of persistent recalcitrance of the IOA for almost half a century to comply with the Sports Code, despite its consistent assurance to the Government, the societal concerns and the larger public good, make it imperative that the IOA‟s affairs be put in the hands of a Committee of Administrators (CoA)," the statement read.

The CoA will be led by former judge of Supreme Court Justice Anil R Dave. He will be accompanied by Dr. SY Quraishi and Vikas Swarup.

The Delhi HC has also appointed Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, World Championship medallist long jumper Anju Bobby George and archer Bombayla Devi as consultant sportpersons.

