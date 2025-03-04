Delayed Khelo India Winter Games to be held in March

The delayed 2025 Khelo India Winter Games will be now held from 9 March to 12 March, 2025 in Gulmarg.

The flagship event for winter sports in the country was earlier supposed to be held in February but had to be postponed due to the lack of snow.

The Himalayan region has received adequate snowfall over the last few days, putting the event back on track.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah launched the official website for the competition, giving a green signal to the event.

More than 300 athletes from across the country are expected to flock down to Gulmarg for the 2025 Khelo India Winter Games.

This was the second time in as many years that the Games had to postponed. In the last edition, the tournament which was supposed to be held in early February 2024 was pushed back to later in the month.

Experts link this lack of snow and changes in weather patterns to climate change.