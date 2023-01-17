Deepak Kumar elected SGFI president

Deepak Kumar, principal secretary, secondary and basic education department, Uttar Pradesh was elected president of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Tuesday.

The elections were held under the supervision of Umesh Sinha, a retired IAS officer. Ravi Kumar Gupta and Muktesh Singh were elected vice-presidents, while Kirti Pawar was elected general-secretary of the body.

Vismay Vyas was elected treasurer.