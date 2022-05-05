Deaflympics 2021: India 8th in standings — Medal Tally, Total Medals, Standings

India opened their Deaflympics 2021 medal tally with a double podium in Men's 10m Air Rifle by Dhanush and Shourya. While the former shot gold, the latter pocketed the bronze before the Indian badminton mixed team were crowned the Deaflympics champions after beating Japan in the final.

Thanks to their two early gold medals India have broken into the top 10 of the medal tally and sit comfortably at the eighth position, despite having won just 3 medals - the least amongst the top 10.

Position Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Ukraine 19 6 13 38 2 USA 6 2 7 15 3 Japan 5 4 4 13 4 Iran 4 5 6 15 5 France 3 0 3 6 6 South Korea 2 5 2 9 7 Venezuela 2 2 11 15 8 India 2 0 1 3 9 Poland 1 11 1 13 10 Turkey 1 7 7 15





*Last updated on 5th May 2022