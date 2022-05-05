CWG Begin In
Deaflympics 2021: India 8th in standings — Medal Tally, Total Medals, Standings

Check out the medal tally of the ongoing Deaflympics 2021.

Shourya Saini Dhanush Srikanth bronze gold medal deaflympics air rifle
Shourya Saini (left) and Dhanush Srikanth bagged bronze and gold respectively at the Deaflympics 2021

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-05-05T12:47:50+05:30

India opened their Deaflympics 2021 medal tally with a double podium in Men's 10m Air Rifle by Dhanush and Shourya. While the former shot gold, the latter pocketed the bronze before the Indian badminton mixed team were crowned the Deaflympics champions after beating Japan in the final.

Thanks to their two early gold medals India have broken into the top 10 of the medal tally and sit comfortably at the eighth position, despite having won just 3 medals - the least amongst the top 10.

Position

Country

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

1

Ukraine

19

6

13

38

2

USA

6

2

7

15

3

Japan

5

4

4

13

4

Iran

4

5

6

15

5

France

3

0

3

6

6

South Korea

2

5

2

9

7

Venezuela

2

2

11

15

8

India

2

0

1

3

9

Poland

1

11

1

13

10

Turkey

1

7

7

15


*Last updated on 5th May 2022

