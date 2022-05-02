Others
Deaflympics 2021: Which athletes will be representing India at Caxias do Sul?
Here, we bring to you the complete Indian contingent for Deaflympics 2021.
The Deaflympics 2021 kickstarted in Caxias do Sul, Brazil on Sunday with a glittering opening ceremony. Having sent their biggest-ever contingent of 65 athletes to the quadrennial event, India are hopeful of their most successful campaign in Deaflympics history. Indian athletes will be seen competing across 11 disciplines
But, which athletes are representing India at the Deaflympics 2021?
Here, we bring to you the complete Indian contingent for Deaflympics 2021.
Athletics*
Manikandan K, Sanjeev Balram, Suthan R, Ankit Kumar, Sameeha Barvin, Priyanka Kumari
Badminton
Abhinav Sharma, Rohit Bhaker, Hrithik Anand, Jerlin Jayaratchagan, Shreya Singla, Aditya Yadav, Gauranshi Sharma, Mahesh
Golf*
Diksha Dagar, Yogesh Dagar
Judo
Rakesh Singh, Sumit Soni, Nirchara, Sakshi S Bansode, Vishal Khajuria, Aasif Khan, Rakshinda Mehak, Vaishnavi More
Karate*
Vikas Solanki, Aditya Sijaria
Shooting
Dhanush Srikanth, Abhinav Deshwal, Priyesha Deshmukh, Monika Verma, Pranjali Dhumal, Shourya Saini, Shubham Vashist, Natasha Joshi, Abhishek Kumar, Vedika Sharma
Swimming
Tahir Mullani, Aman Sharma, Subiya Mullani, Vaibhav Rajoria, Aditi Nilangekar, Sneha Ramu
Table Tennis*
Swaran Das, Srijith Mazumdar, Priom Chakraborty, Ullas Naik, Shiney Anthony Gomes, Rakhi, Abhisha Banerjee, Archana Pandey
Taekwondo*
Abhinandan Goswami, Nishi Sulakhe
Tennis
Prithvi Sekhar, Jafreen Shaik, Dhananjay Dubey, Bhavani Kedia
Wrestling*
Vijay Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Krishna Yadav, Virender Singh, Amit, Sumit Dahiya, Shubham Patil, Raj Verma, Ankit, Kuldeep Sharma
The sports marked * includes the list of Probables released by the All India Sports Council of Deaf