Deaflympics 2021: Which athletes will be representing India at Caxias do Sul?

The Deaflympics 2021 kickstarted in Caxias do Sul, Brazil on Sunday with a glittering opening ceremony. Having sent their biggest-ever contingent of 65 athletes to the quadrennial event, India are hopeful of their most successful campaign in Deaflympics history. Indian athletes will be seen competing across 11 disciplines

But, which athletes are representing India at the Deaflympics 2021?



Here, we bring to you the complete Indian contingent for Deaflympics 2021.

Athletics*

Manikandan K, Sanjeev Balram, Suthan R, Ankit Kumar, Sameeha Barvin, Priyanka Kumari

Badminton

Abhinav Sharma, Rohit Bhaker, Hrithik Anand, Jerlin Jayaratchagan, Shreya Singla, Aditya Yadav, Gauranshi Sharma, Mahesh

Golf*

Diksha Dagar, Yogesh Dagar

Judo

Rakesh Singh, Sumit Soni, Nirchara, Sakshi S Bansode, Vishal Khajuria, Aasif Khan, Rakshinda Mehak, Vaishnavi More

Karate*

Vikas Solanki, Aditya Sijaria

Shooting

Dhanush Srikanth, Abhinav Deshwal, Priyesha Deshmukh, Monika Verma, Pranjali Dhumal, Shourya Saini, Shubham Vashist, Natasha Joshi, Abhishek Kumar, Vedika Sharma

Swimming

Tahir Mullani, Aman Sharma, Subiya Mullani, Vaibhav Rajoria, Aditi Nilangekar, Sneha Ramu

Table Tennis*

Swaran Das, Srijith Mazumdar, Priom Chakraborty, Ullas Naik, Shiney Anthony Gomes, Rakhi, Abhisha Banerjee, Archana Pandey

Taekwondo*

Abhinandan Goswami, Nishi Sulakhe

Tennis

Prithvi Sekhar, Jafreen Shaik, Dhananjay Dubey, Bhavani Kedia

Wrestling*

Vijay Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Krishna Yadav, Virender Singh, Amit, Sumit Dahiya, Shubham Patil, Raj Verma, Ankit, Kuldeep Sharma





The sports marked * includes the list of Probables released by the All India Sports Council of Deaf

