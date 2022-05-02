Deaflympics 2021: Indian athletes to watch out for

The Deaflympics 2021 kick-started with a glittering opening ceremony at Caxias do Sul, Brazil on Sunday. India has sent its highest-ever, 65-member contingent, who will compete in 11 different sports ranging from athletics to swimming, taekwondo and others in the quadrennial event.



Here, we bring to you a few Indian athletes you should watch out for at Deaflympics 2021. Ullas Naik (Table Tennis)





Born in the year 1991, Ullas Naik is a paddler hailing from the city of Mysuru. The 31-year-old has previously represented India in the 2013 and 2017 Deaflympics in both singles and doubles events. Naik had won a World Deaf Championships bronze medal in the men's doubles event in 2016.



Rohit Bhaker (Badminton) Rohit Bhaker is one of the most experienced names in the Indian contingent for the Caxias do Sul games. The now 37-year-old had bagged a Deaflympics medal for India way back in 1997 with the Indian men's badminton team as a 12-year-old. He also has a World Deaf Badminton Championships bronze in his bag from the year 2007. Ajay Kumar (Wrestling)





Ajay Kumar is a wrestler hailing from the northern Indian state of Haryana. Kumar clinched a bronze medal in the 2017 Deaflympics and followed it up with a medal of the same colour in the 2018 World Deaf Wrestling Championships.



Dhanush Srikanth (Shooting) Dhanush Srikanth is seen as one of India's brightest prospects even in able-bodied shooting. The 19-year-old has to his credit, two Asian Junior Championships gold medals and a gold at the ISSF World Junior Championships. Prithvi Sekhar (Tennis)





Prithvi Sekhar was the flag bearer for India at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Deaflympics. The 28-year-old had clinched a bronze medal for India in the 2017 edition of the Deaflympics and then followed it up with a gold medal in the World Deaf Tennis Championships in 2019.

