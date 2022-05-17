Deaflympics 2021 – India's best-ever campaign in numbers

India finished their Deaflympics 2021 campaign with their best-ever show at Caxias do Sul in Brazil. They opened their account with a gold medal from Dhanush Srikanth in Men's 10m Air Rifle and finished it with a same coloured medal from Sumit Dahiya in Men's 97kg Freestyle wrestling.



Here, we break down India's Deaflympics 2021 campaign in numbers.

65 Athletes

India sent their biggest ever contingent comprising of 65 athletes to Caxias do Sul for Deaflympics 2021.

21 Medallists

A total of 21 Indian athletes, including all the members of the gold-winning badminton team, returned with medals from Deaflympics 2021.

16 Medals

India pocketed a total of 16 medals at Deaflympics 2021.

11 Sports

India competed in a total of 11 different sports at Deaflympics 2021. The sports India competed in were Shooting, Badminton, Athletics, Taekwondo, Karate, Judo, Tennis, Table Tennis, Wrestling, Golf and Swimming.

9th in Medal Tally

India finished ninth in the medal standings only behind Poland, Turkey and France in terms of number of silver medals won.

8 Gold

India clinched a total of eight gold medals in Deaflympics 2021, making it their best-ever campaign in the quadrennial event.

7 Bronze

The Indian athletes bagged a total of 7 bronze medals.

5 Medals in Shooting

Indian shooters bagged a total of 5 medals at Deaflympics 2021, including 3 gold and 2 bronze medals.

4 Medals in Badminton

India won a total of four medals in badminton, including 3 gold and 1 silver.

3 Gold for Jerlin Jayaratchagan

Jerlin Jayaratchagan emerged as the most successful Indian athlete at Deaflympics 2021 as she pocketed three gold medals in the quadrennial event. She first played a vital role in the Indian badminton team's gold medal winning run, before clinching the top spot on the podium in women's singles and mixed doubles respectively.

3 Medals for Prithvi Sekhar and Abhinav Sharma

Both Prithvi Sekhar and Abhinav Sharma clinched three medals each for India. While Abhinav pocketed two gold and one bronze, Prithvi had a silver and two bronze to his name.

2 Gold for Dhanush Srikanth

Dhanush Srikanth opened India's account at the Deaflympics 2021 with a gold in Men's 10m Air Rifle. He followed it up with yet another gold in Mixed 10m Air Rifle with Priyesha Deshmukh.

1 Silver

India won just a solitary silver in Deaflympics 2021 and it came via the tennis men's doubles pair of Prithvi Sekhar and Dhananjay Dubey.