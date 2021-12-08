Others
India's Chief of Defence staff Bipin Rawat no more; condolences pour in from athletes
India's Chief of Defence (CDS) staff Bipin Rawat passed away in a tragic helicopter crash earlier today. The 63-year-old was appointed as the country's first-ever CDS in 2019.
Bipin Rawat was known for his encouragement to sports in the Indian army. He was the Chief of Army Staff when, the Indian armymen clinched a total of 11 medals, including 4 gold at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.
"We won 11 medals including 4 gold and 4 silver and 3 bronze medals. I expected even more but I am not disheartened. I know that they will train harder, be more determined to win many more laurels for the country," he had said then.
He was even ecstatic of Neeraj Chopra's gestures towards Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem while standing on the podium in Jakarta.
"If Pakistan stops terrorism, we will also be like Neeraj Chopra," Rawat had said then.
As the news of Bipin Rawat's death trickled in, Twitter saw an outpour of condolences from various Indian athletes.