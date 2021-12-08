India's Chief of Defence staff Bipin Rawat no more; condolences pour in from athletes

India's Chief of Defence (CDS) staff Bipin Rawat passed away in a tragic helicopter crash earlier today. The 63-year-old was appointed as the country's first-ever CDS in 2019.



Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021





Bipin Rawat was known for his encouragement to sports in the Indian army. He was the Chief of Army Staff when, the Indian armymen clinched a total of 11 medals, including 4 gold at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

"We won 11 medals including 4 gold and 4 silver and 3 bronze medals. I expected even more but I am not disheartened. I know that they will train harder, be more determined to win many more laurels for the country," he had said then.

He was even ecstatic of Neeraj Chopra's gestures towards Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem while standing on the podium in Jakarta.

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem (Source: The Indian Express)





"If Pakistan stops terrorism, we will also be like Neeraj Chopra," Rawat had said then.

As the news of Bipin Rawat's death trickled in, Twitter saw an outpour of condolences from various Indian athletes.

Extremely pained to hear about the passing away of Shri #BipinRawat , his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 army personnel in the tragic helicopter crash. Gratitude for his wonderful service to the nation. Om Shanti 🙏🏼🌸 pic.twitter.com/XoCK64Q9wg — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 8, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Sh. #BipinRawat and his wife in a tragic helicopter crash. The nation will always be grateful to Gen. Rawat for his service to the nation. Om Shanti 🙏🏼

Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/b4qwfAW2Kz — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 8, 2021

Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat, CDS, Mrs. Rawat, and the 11 others on board the chopper. My prayers for the departed souls, and deepest condolences to the families. Om Shanti. 🙏 — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) December 8, 2021

Deeply saddened and shocked to learn about the tragic crash of the helicopter with CoDS Gen Bipin Rawat ji on board. Praying for everyone's safety & wellbeing.



भगवान् सभी की रक्षा करें। — RajyavardhanRathore (@Ra_THORe) December 8, 2021

बेहद मुश्किल और दुखद समय!

हेलीकॉप्टर हादसे में CDS जनरल बिपिन रावत जी हमारी सेना के जवान, उनकी धर्मपत्नी, पायलट एवं अन्य सहायकों के निधन की सूचना से मन दुःखी है।

भगवान उनको अपने श्री चरणो में जगह दे

ॐ शांति:🙏🏻🥲 pic.twitter.com/zHfzVxMW0G — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) December 8, 2021

Deeply shocked by the tragic news about the helicopter crash near Conoor. My deepest condolences on the demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat sir and all other persons who have lost life in this incident. #RIPBipinRawat 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/YoKN87mbp3 — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) December 8, 2021































