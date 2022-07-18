CBI raids Ex-IOA President Narinder Batra's premises in Delhi, Jammu

The CBI on Monday conducted searches at the premises of former Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra at five locations in Delhi and Jammu, officials said.



The searches were conducted after filing an FIR against him in an alleged corruption case, they said.

The central probe agency had received a complaint against Batra following which it started a preliminary enquiry in April this year, which is the first step to establish prima facie criminality, they said. It was alleged in the complaint that Rs 35 lakh of Hockey India funds was used for Batra's personal benefits, the officials said.