Pakistan's Bruce Lee breaks hearts of fans by failing to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Bruce Lee has etched his name in martial arts folklore forever. He was famous for his stunts and style, discipline, and acting as well. For people to truly match up to his level, it requires an immense amount of discipline and willpower coupled with years' worth of practice. There is one man however who is known as the Bruce Lee of Pakistan. Muhammad Rashid holds 62 records and counting but these are no ordinary records.

In a heartbreaking story that did the rounds, Muhammed Rashid failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics that were to be held this year. It was reported that a lack of financial assistance was a problem for him that affected his chance to train and represent the country. His story is nothing short of inspirational and deserves a mention in light of his attempt to achieve the unthinkable.

His record-breaking journey began in 2013 when he took up the challenge of removing 40 bottle caps in one minute at a sports festival. This was his cue to continue taking up 'impossible challenges' and making them possible. He gradually became a sensation across Pakistan and also the world. Some of his records include crushing maximum watermelons in one minute with his head, breaking 284 walnuts in one minute with his hands, and also achieving the record for maximum turns of a staff on fire. He also uses various martial arts weapons to create ingenious challenges for himself. The record for unscrewing the most number of bottle caps in one minute with a nunchaku is held by Muhammad.



Rashid Naseem breaking walnuts with his head(source-mashable pakistan)

He has been felicitated by Guinness and has appeared on numerous TV shown in several countries. As of 2020, he had 30 World Records to his name but his excellence is not just confined to his talent. He runs the Pakistan Academy of Martial Arts which trains students in martial arts and in achieving such feats that he specializes in. Many students of his have also achieved similar national and international records.

Muhammed Rashid is currently targeting a total of 100 world records by the time he retires. At the rate he is going, the Bruce Lee of Pakistan is sure to reach his target soon enough. We wish him luck in his pursuits.



