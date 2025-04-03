Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

BPCL launches Sports Scholarship Initiative to empower young athletes

Chosen participants will benefit from a monthly stipend, a sports kit, and coverage for tournament expenses.

Indian sports, monetary rewards, BPCL
Representative image.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 3 April 2025 6:20 AM GMT

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 company, today announced the launch of the BPCL Sports Scholarship Initiative to strengthen its commitment to developing national sports talent.

This program offers financial support to promising young athletes, allowing them to concentrate on their training and competitive goals nationally and internationally.

The initiative is open to Indian athletes aged 13 to 25 across various sports, including Athletics, Badminton, Cricket, Hockey, Chess, Tennis, and more. Chosen participants will benefit from a monthly stipend, a sports kit, and coverage for tournament expenses, enabling them to enhance their skills without financial burdens.

Scholarships will be granted in three distinct categories:

Budding Athlete Engagement (Ages 13-17)

Junior Athlete Engagement (Ages 17-21)

Elite Athlete Engagement (Ages 21-25)

“At BPCL, we are committed to nurturing young sports talent and providing them with the necessary resources to excel. Through this scholarship initiative, we aspire to empower athletes to realize their aspirations and bring pride to the nation,” stated Shri R.K. Dubey, Director (HR), BPCL.

Supported Sporting Disciplines BPCL’s scholarship program will support athletes in the following disciplines across different categories:

Disciplines/ Games Category

Scholarship

Gender

Athletics

Elite & Junior

Male & Female

Badminton

Budding & Elite & Junior

Male & Female

Billiards & Snooker

Elite

Male & Female

Chess

Budding & Junior

Male & Female

Cricket

Elite & Junior

Male & Female

Golf

Elite & Junior

Male

Hockey

Elite & Junior

Male & Female

Kabaddi

Elite & Junior

Male

Squash

Budding & Elite & Junior

Male & Female

Table Tennis

Budding & Elite & Junior

Male & Female

Tennis

Elite & Junior

Male & Female

Volleyball

Elite & Junior

Male

Swimming

Elite & Junior

Junior

Male

Female

Archery

Budding & Junior

Male & Female

Eligible applicants must be resident Indian citizens and not hold any other scholarship. The deadline for applications is April 16, 2025.

For more information and details on the application process: Visit BPCL Website.

Indian Sports
