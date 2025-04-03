BPCL launches Sports Scholarship Initiative to empower young athletes

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 company, today announced the launch of the BPCL Sports Scholarship Initiative to strengthen its commitment to developing national sports talent.

This program offers financial support to promising young athletes, allowing them to concentrate on their training and competitive goals nationally and internationally.

The initiative is open to Indian athletes aged 13 to 25 across various sports, including Athletics, Badminton, Cricket, Hockey, Chess, Tennis, and more. Chosen participants will benefit from a monthly stipend, a sports kit, and coverage for tournament expenses, enabling them to enhance their skills without financial burdens.

Scholarships will be granted in three distinct categories:

Budding Athlete Engagement (Ages 13-17)

Junior Athlete Engagement (Ages 17-21)

Elite Athlete Engagement (Ages 21-25)

BPCL is on a mission to support India’s rising sports stars with the BPCL Sports Scholarship Scheme!



If you have the talent and determination to compete at national and international levels, this is your chance to get the support you need.



“At BPCL, we are committed to nurturing young sports talent and providing them with the necessary resources to excel. Through this scholarship initiative, we aspire to empower athletes to realize their aspirations and bring pride to the nation,” stated Shri R.K. Dubey, Director (HR), BPCL.

Supported Sporting Disciplines BPCL’s scholarship program will support athletes in the following disciplines across different categories:

Disciplines/ Games Category Scholarship Gender Athletics Elite & Junior Male & Female Badminton Budding & Elite & Junior Male & Female Billiards & Snooker Elite Male & Female Chess Budding & Junior Male & Female Cricket Elite & Junior Male & Female Golf Elite & Junior Male Hockey Elite & Junior Male & Female Kabaddi Elite & Junior Male Squash Budding & Elite & Junior Male & Female Table Tennis Budding & Elite & Junior Male & Female Tennis Elite & Junior Male & Female Volleyball Elite & Junior Male Swimming Elite & Junior Junior Male Female Archery Budding & Junior Male & Female

Eligible applicants must be resident Indian citizens and not hold any other scholarship. The deadline for applications is April 16, 2025.

For more information and details on the application process: Visit BPCL Website.