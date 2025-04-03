Others
BPCL launches Sports Scholarship Initiative to empower young athletes
Chosen participants will benefit from a monthly stipend, a sports kit, and coverage for tournament expenses.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 company, today announced the launch of the BPCL Sports Scholarship Initiative to strengthen its commitment to developing national sports talent.
This program offers financial support to promising young athletes, allowing them to concentrate on their training and competitive goals nationally and internationally.
The initiative is open to Indian athletes aged 13 to 25 across various sports, including Athletics, Badminton, Cricket, Hockey, Chess, Tennis, and more. Chosen participants will benefit from a monthly stipend, a sports kit, and coverage for tournament expenses, enabling them to enhance their skills without financial burdens.
Scholarships will be granted in three distinct categories:
Budding Athlete Engagement (Ages 13-17)
Junior Athlete Engagement (Ages 17-21)
Elite Athlete Engagement (Ages 21-25)
“At BPCL, we are committed to nurturing young sports talent and providing them with the necessary resources to excel. Through this scholarship initiative, we aspire to empower athletes to realize their aspirations and bring pride to the nation,” stated Shri R.K. Dubey, Director (HR), BPCL.
Supported Sporting Disciplines BPCL’s scholarship program will support athletes in the following disciplines across different categories:
Disciplines/ Games Category
Scholarship
Gender
|Athletics
Elite & Junior
Male & Female
|Badminton
Budding & Elite & Junior
Male & Female
|Billiards & Snooker
Elite
Male & Female
|Chess
Budding & Junior
Male & Female
|Cricket
Elite & Junior
Male & Female
|Golf
Elite & Junior
Male
|Hockey
Elite & Junior
Male & Female
|Kabaddi
Elite & Junior
Male
|Squash
Budding & Elite & Junior
Male & Female
|Table Tennis
Budding & Elite & Junior
Male & Female
|Tennis
Elite & Junior
Male & Female
|Volleyball
Elite & Junior
Male
|Swimming
Elite & Junior
Junior
Male
Female
|Archery
Budding & Junior
Male & Female
Eligible applicants must be resident Indian citizens and not hold any other scholarship. The deadline for applications is April 16, 2025.
For more information and details on the application process: Visit BPCL Website.