Bihar government proposes to set up sports university with 33.3% reservation for women

The government of Bihar has proposed to set up a sports university in the state through the Bihar Sports University Bill 2021. This will be the state's first-ever and will be India's eighth sports university. The first seven sports universities are situated in the states of Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Manipur.



The Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, had also asked for a 33.3% or one-third of the seats in the university to be reserved for women. This move is seen as something which would motivate more and more girls in Bihar and India to take up sports and increase their participation in sports.

The university is expected to be established at Rajgir, Nalanda, but nothing has been finalised as yet. If the university is indeed set up at Rajgir, it will come as a huge boost to the city, which already boasts of a sports academy and has an international standard cricket stadium under construction.

The proposed sports university will be an affiliating one with all the sports institutions, training centres and physical education institutes coming directly under the purview of the Bihar state government, according to a report in the Times of India.



