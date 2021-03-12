Can we expect the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag magic again in "Toofan"?

One of the most critically-acclaimed actor and director of the Bollywood industry Farhan Akhtar recently unveiled the first teaser of his upcoming film Toofaan. The film is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra who had made Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.



For the first time in seven years, Rakeysh is reuniting with Farhan since the partnership yielded magic on-screen through Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

The plot of the story revolves around the life of Ajju, played by Farhan Akhtar, as the teaser shows glimpses of him playing a goon and beating up others. It is then he decides to channelise his anger into boxing. The movie essentially looks like a transformation journey of Ajju into a professional boxer, who earns the name 'Toofan'.

It fills me with immense joy to give you the first glimpse of a film into which we poured all our love, passion, exuberance, madness even. It truly is a labour of love and today I am so excited to share it with you. Here's presenting the #ToofaanTeaser 🥊 https://t.co/lAus0P8sAo





The biopic was based on the life of Milkha Singh, the national champion runner and an Olympian popularly known as The Flying Sikh. Farhan Akhtar played the titular role and transformed drastically to get into the shoes of Milkha. The communal violence of the era forms the fulcrum in laying out Milkha's formative phase. It hints at what went into creating the resilience of the man.

Milkha's story divides itself roughly into two halves. There is the restless, angered youth, coming to terms with the partition that cost him his family, and taking to crime as a refugee for sustenance. Then, the spirited youth gets into the Army, where his talent as a sprinter is first spotted. Overall, it presents a gripping tale of the sportsman that is interlaced with tragedy, drama and success. With the "Toofan" teaser being released, a similar intensity could be noticed from Akhtar's on-screen's presence. We have to wait and watch whether it could translate into another big hit like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.



The will be premiering on May 21, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories. Toofaan is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar.

















