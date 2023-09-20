A New Beginning: BalleBaazi rebrands as SportsBaazi and expands its horizons

BalleBaazi, India’s leading and coveted sports gaming platform, today announced its rebranding to SportsBaazi to demonstrate its commitment to revolutionizing the sports engagement landscape in India while continuing on a rapid growth and expansion trajectory. Along with the unveiling of the new brand logo, SportsBaazi also announced the launch of the “LIVE Mein Hai VIBE” campaign to introduce the compelling “Watch and Play” category of skill games on its platform to elevate user engagement.

The company’s strategic decision to rebrand and foray into the Watch and Play category of skill games is aimed at bringing exciting formats and innovative user experiences to redefine how fans experience and interact with sports. SportsBaazi is preparing to unveil a new avatar that promises to immerse millions of Indian sports spectators in a gaming experience while the event unfolds.

Commenting on rebranding to SportsBaazi and the launch of the “Watch and Play” category, Saurabh Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO at SportsBaazi, shared, “Our journey began with a simple yet powerful vision of making sports gaming fun while building a community of sports enthusiasts in the country. With SportsBaazi and the introduction of our spectator engagement category, we are not just rebranding but reimagining and building the future of live sports gaming in India.”

“Our new identity and category will provide fans with a unique opportunity to come closer to the action and engage in real-time. This new avatar will bring millions of spectators in India across sporting categories to come closer.” added the Co-Founder and CEO

Understanding how sports fans go through a range of emotions while watching a game LIVE and how their VIBE changes as per the events in the match, SportsBaazi conceptualized the "LIVE Mein Hai VIBE" campaign. The ad films resonate with the dynamic nature of live sports experiences and feature India’s pace legend, Zaheer Khan. The spots introduce the “Watch and Play” category and announce the brand’s rebranding to SportsBaazi.

Watch and play is an innovative concept where fans not only watch their favorite sports but also actively participate in them through live skill games. It's an immersive experience that brings fans closer to the thrill of live sports and encourages them to test their knowledge about the sport and the player dynamics. The screen flashes questions about how they foresee the next over/set panning out and anticipate the player's performance by being cognizant of variables like the opponent and the conditions in mind.



SportsBaazi during the Indian Premier League also introduced two new formats, Fantasy Wars, a battle between two experts in which users have to assess and determine the probability of whose Fantasy team is better throughout the game. Stats Fantasy is a feature that empowers users to play and win during the match by answering simple questions related to the LIVE events happening in the game.