Babul Supriyo vs Manoj Tiwary match kicks off football tournament

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee kicked off a football tournament in his constituency Diamond Harbour in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Friday.

The tournament, named 'Diamond Harbour MP Cup' -- organised with Banerjee's MP LAD funds, will be held over 20 days in 11 grounds across seven assembly segments in the Lok Sabha constituency.

"No TMC, CPI(M), BJP or Congress -- we are all football lovers. We are here to foster the spirit of brotherhood, amity, fraternity and camaraderie. Enjoy the beautiful game for the next 20 days," he said, inaugurating the tournament.



The tournament has 128 participating teams and the final will be held on January 1. "If anyone tries to whip differences among the people, he will be rebuffed by you all," Banerjee told the spectators.

As we gear up for #DiamondHarbourMPCup2021, I thank every single individual who played a key role in putting the entire event together. My best wishes to all the teams. Give your best!



LET THE GAME BEGIN! pic.twitter.com/hnUYrojfsX — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) December 10, 2021

The inaugural match was played between Diamond Harbour XI and Falta XI. While former Union minister Babul Supriyo led Diamond Harbour XI, West Bengal's Minister of State for Sports and cricketer Manoj Tiwary was the captain of the other team.

