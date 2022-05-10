Sportspersons from Goa playing national, international tournaments to get govt jobs

Sportspersons from Goa participating in national and international tournaments will be given government jobs under the reserved quota, state Sports Minister Govind Gaude said on Tuesday.

He said all departments will be asked to employ sportspersons under the reserved quota to encourage more youths to take sports as a career. The minister was talking to reporters after holding a meeting with coaches from the Sports Authority of Goa (SAG) and physical training (PT) teachers from various schools.

"I have told PT teachers and coaches to assure sportspersons on the behalf of the state government that those who play for national and international tournaments will be given a job in the government set up," Gaude said.

The minister said that he had asked the high school teachers to spot talent in pre-primary students and groom them. Gaude said teachers have also been asked to visit homes of students inclined toward sports and try to remove the negative image of their parents about sports as a career choice for their wards.

He said the state sports department is working towards drafting a Vision Document for sports in Goa which will include the formation of a Sports Science University.

Gaude said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives like 'Khelo India' and 'Fit India' are encouraging the younger generation. He added that the state government has been working towards setting up a sports academy which is expected to become functional next month.