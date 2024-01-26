Assam Govt. launches High-Performance Sports Centre with Abhinav Bindra

Assam government has launched a new High-Performance Sports Training and Rehabilitation Centre in Guwahati in association with Olympian Abhinav Bindra.

The centre was inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

He also launched the Olympic Values Education Programme to help the students imbibe in them the values required for playing at important sports events, an official release said.

The centre was set up as per an agreement signed between the Government of Assam, Abhinav Futuristic Pvt Ltd, Oil India Ltd, and Numaligarh Refinery Ltd.

The understanding was for the establishment of two such high-performance sports training and rehabilitation centres in Guwahati and Jorhat respectively.

We are going to build India's best football Stadium in Guwahati which will be replete with best in class facilities.



We are also vying for the National Games in the next 3-4 years and building stadiums with Integrated residential facilities in Amingaon, Chandrapur and Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/J36bbvJ5VQ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 25, 2024

The facilities incorporated in the centre include a biomechanical and motion analysis lab, functional lab, gait lab, physiology lab, recovery lab, and rehabilitation lab among others, the statement said.



Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said: "The facilities featured in the centre will help the new generation sports persons to have physical endurance and physical fitness to attain a new level of competitiveness in sports. It will also help Assam to emerge as a shining hub of sports.

Thanking Olympian Abhinav Bindra for his presence, the chief minister said he is an enduring source of inspiration for young sportspersons as his gold medal at the Beijing Olympics not only scripted a new history in the field of sports in India but also opened a new era of sports in the country.