CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Others

Asian Games 2022 could be postponed: Official

Shanghai, China's biggest city, has witnessed the country's worst Covid outbreak in two years.

Asian Games 2022 could be postponed: Official
X

One of the venues of Asian Games 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-04-21T22:27:18+05:30

The 2022 Asian Games could be postponed in light of the worsening Covid situation in China.

The mega-event faces the "possibility" of being postponed, a senior official told AFP on Thursday, addressing a rumour that it would be moved to next year.

"No official decision has been taken by the committee until now, but there is a possibility that it will be postponed," said Kuwait's Husain Al-Musallam, director-general of the Olympic Council of Asia, the Games' governing body.

The 2022 Asian Games is scheduled to be held in September in Hangzhou. Shanghai, less than 200 kms from the venue, is grappling with the country's worst coronavirus outbreak in two years.

As of now, Hangzhou is scheduled to hold the Games from 10-25 September.

All of the venues of the Asian Games have been completed, according to officials.

More to follow...

Asian Games 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X