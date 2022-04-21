Asian Games 2022 could be postponed: Official

The 2022 Asian Games could be postponed in light of the worsening Covid situation in China.

The mega-event faces the "possibility" of being postponed, a senior official told AFP on Thursday, addressing a rumour that it would be moved to next year.

"No official decision has been taken by the committee until now, but there is a possibility that it will be postponed," said Kuwait's Husain Al-Musallam, director-general of the Olympic Council of Asia, the Games' governing body.

The 2022 Asian Games is scheduled to be held in September in Hangzhou. Shanghai, less than 200 kms from the venue, is grappling with the country's worst coronavirus outbreak in two years.

As of now, Hangzhou is scheduled to hold the Games from 10-25 September.

Shaoxing Baseball⚾️ & Softball🥎 Sports Centre, the largest baseball and softball venue compatible with international competition standards in China officially went into operation recently. #Hangzhou #AsianGames #Venue @WBSCsoftball @WBSC pic.twitter.com/lcIgf0Jsqq — 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 Official (@19thAGofficial) April 19, 2022

All of the venues of the Asian Games have been completed, according to officials.



