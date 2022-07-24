Arm-Wrestling fever peaks as Pro Panja finalists prepare for thrilling battle at Gwalior Fort

After an intense battle in the preliminary stages of Pro Panja League Ranking Tournament on Saturday at the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, the stage is set for a thrilling round of finale clashes which will kick off at 5 pm at Gwalior Fort on Sunday.

To grace the occasion of the final of Asia's premium arm-wrestling league tournament, Shri Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Minister for Energy, Madhya Pradesh, 23-time World Championship-winning arm-wrestler Michael 'The Monster' Todd, Rebecca 'Mrs Monster' Todd, and Asian Arm-Wrestling Federation President Mr Jeenbek Mukambetov will be present as the Chief Guests of the event.

Pro Panja League Ranking Tournament will see the epic finale in all the weight categories. Below is the list of the finalists who gave their blood, sweat and tears on Saturday to earn an opportunity to take the crown.



Pro Panja Ranking Tournament Finals:



55 Kg Women



Arya VP - Kerala

Shreya MK - Kerala

65 Kg Women



Chetna Sharma - Assam

Neetu Verma - Delhi

65+ Kg Women



Yogesh Chaudhary - Haryana

Jincy Jose - Kerala

60 Kg Men



Rudra Naik - Odisha

Yazar Arafhat K - Kerala

70 Kg Men



Rahul Panicker - Kerala

Steve Thomas - Kerala

80 Kg Men



Asker Ali - Kerala

Sachin Goyal - MP

90 Kg Men



Tawheed Shaikh - Maharashtra

Karaj Singh - Haryana

100 Kg Men



Sameer VT - Kerala

Jagdish Baruah - Assam

100+ Kg Men



Mazahir Saidu - Kerala

Dilshad MA - Kerala

Specially-Abled



Srinivas BV - Karnataka

Chandan Kumar Behera - Odisha

Along with the co-owners, Mr Parvin Dabas, and Ms Preeti Jhangiani, Indian Arm-wrestling Federation President Hashim Reza Zabath will also be present to witness the summit clashes.



"I cannot wait for the finals. Our arm-wrestling community has been growing and ever-evolving at all times. This tournament has already surpassed all our expectations and we are sure there will be more surprises in store on the finale day," Ms Preeti Jhangiani said ahead of the final battles.



Over 600 arm-wrestlers registered their name for the Pro Panja Ranking tournament this time around. The Pro Panja Ranking Tournament, sanctioned by the Indian Arm-wrestling Federation, is being co-hosted in Gwalior by the Gwalior Arm-wrestling Federation led by President Keshav Pandey Ji.

