Arm-Wrestling fever peaks as Pro Panja finalists prepare for thrilling battle at Gwalior Fort
After an intense battle in the preliminary stages of Pro Panja League Ranking Tournament on Saturday at the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, the stage is set for a thrilling round of finale clashes which will kick off at 5 pm at Gwalior Fort on Sunday.
To grace the occasion of the final of Asia's premium arm-wrestling league tournament, Shri Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Minister for Energy, Madhya Pradesh, 23-time World Championship-winning arm-wrestler Michael 'The Monster' Todd, Rebecca 'Mrs Monster' Todd, and Asian Arm-Wrestling Federation President Mr Jeenbek Mukambetov will be present as the Chief Guests of the event.
Pro Panja League Ranking Tournament will see the epic finale in all the weight categories. Below is the list of the finalists who gave their blood, sweat and tears on Saturday to earn an opportunity to take the crown.
Pro Panja Ranking Tournament Finals:
55 Kg Women
Arya VP - Kerala
Shreya MK - Kerala
65 Kg Women
Chetna Sharma - Assam
Neetu Verma - Delhi
65+ Kg Women
Yogesh Chaudhary - Haryana
Jincy Jose - Kerala
60 Kg Men
Rudra Naik - Odisha
Yazar Arafhat K - Kerala
70 Kg Men
Rahul Panicker - Kerala
Steve Thomas - Kerala
80 Kg Men
Asker Ali - Kerala
Sachin Goyal - MP
90 Kg Men
Tawheed Shaikh - Maharashtra
Karaj Singh - Haryana
100 Kg Men
Sameer VT - Kerala
Jagdish Baruah - Assam
100+ Kg Men
Mazahir Saidu - Kerala
Dilshad MA - Kerala
Specially-Abled
Srinivas BV - Karnataka
Chandan Kumar Behera - Odisha
Along with the co-owners, Mr Parvin Dabas, and Ms Preeti Jhangiani, Indian Arm-wrestling Federation President Hashim Reza Zabath will also be present to witness the summit clashes.
"I cannot wait for the finals. Our arm-wrestling community has been growing and ever-evolving at all times. This tournament has already surpassed all our expectations and we are sure there will be more surprises in store on the finale day," Ms Preeti Jhangiani said ahead of the final battles.
Over 600 arm-wrestlers registered their name for the Pro Panja Ranking tournament this time around. The Pro Panja Ranking Tournament, sanctioned by the Indian Arm-wrestling Federation, is being co-hosted in Gwalior by the Gwalior Arm-wrestling Federation led by President Keshav Pandey Ji.