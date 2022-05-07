Sports Minister Anurag Thakur laids foundation stone of new projects at NIS-Patiala

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday laid the foundation stone of two new projects at the NIS-Patiala on the occasion of the 61st Foundation Day of the premier sports institute of the country.

This was part of the revamping of the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports with the government set to invest more than Rs 150 crore at the top sports facility in three years.

The first project is the setting up of a National Centre of Sports Coaching, including a high-tech sports science lab and strength and conditioning hall for the education of diploma holders.

Hon'ble Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Information & Broadcasting,GoI Sh. @ianuragthakur laying the foundation stone of one of a kind Modular Kitchen & fully air conditioned Food Court at SAI NS NIS Patiala (@SAI_Patiala) #SAIPatiala #IndianSports@Anurag_Office pic.twitter.com/kpgZTH3NcE — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) May 7, 2022

The second project is the construction of a centralised fully air-conditioned kitchen and food court with a sitting capacity of 400 people and a modular kitchen with a capacity of preparing 2000 meals.



The third project is the increase of hostel capacity by 450 with the building of two news hostels in the campus.