Can you answer these 2 sports questions asked in 2025 UPSC Prelims?

The Prelims for UPSC 2025 was recently conducted and once again featured questions from the world of sports.

After the notable inclusion of three sports questions in 2021 - the first time in two decades - UPSC has continued to acknowledge the growing importance of sports in current affairs and general awareness.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination is considered to be one of the toughest exams conducted in India. It is the premier test one has to crack to get recruited into central government as a public servant.

While lakhs and lakhs of students aspire to crack UPSC every year, only a handful manage to succeed.

Can you answer the 2 sports questions asked during UPSC Prelims 2025?

Questions

i) Consider the following statements in respect of the first Kho Kho World Cup:

I. The event was held in Delhi, India.

II. Indian men beat Nepal with a score of 78-40 in the final to become the World Champion in men's category.

III. Indian women beat Nepal with a score of 54-36 in the final to become the World Champion in women's category.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

a) I only

b) II and III only

c) I and III only

d) I, II and III





ii) Consider the following statements:

I. In the finals of the 45th Chess Olympiad held in 2024, Gukesh Dommaraju became the world's youngest winner after defeating the Russian player Ian Nepomniachtchi.

II. Abhimanyu Mishra, an American chess player, holds the record of becoming world's youngest ever Grandmaster.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

a) I only

b) II only

c) Both I and II

d) Neither I nor II





Answers

Here are the answers to both questions:

i) Option a - I only

ii) Option b - II only

How many did you get correct?