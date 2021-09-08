Others
Afghanistan women won't be allowed to play sports: Taliban

The Taliban, on Wednesday, said that women in Afghanistan will not be allowed to take part in any kind of sports, for it will 'expose their bodies.'
As per the reports in local media, the Taliban's head of Cultural Commission, Ahmadullah Wasiq, said that it is not necessary for women to participate in sports, including cricket.
"I don't think women will be allowed to play cricket because it is not necessary. In cricket, women might face a situation where their bodies and faces will not be covered. Islam or Islamic state does not allow women to play cricket or play the kind of sports where they get exposed," Wasiq was quoted as saying.
Since recapturing Afghanistan on 15th August 2021, the Taliban has imposed strict restrictions especially on women in the country.
The fundamentalist group had, earlier this week, said that only women will be allowed to teach female students in schools and universities.