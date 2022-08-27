Olympian Adille Sumariwalla appointed IOA President

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) President Adille Sumariwalla has been appointed as the President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). The 64-year-old is expected to hold the post until the fresh elections to the Executive Council of IOA are held.

"The majority members of the IOA Executive Committee vide letters dated July 2022 have co-opted Adille Sumariwalla to be the President of the IOA till such time as fresh elections to the Executive Council of the IOA are held," a statement from IOA read.

Congratulations @Adille1 sir 👍🏻



For the first time in 75 years since Independence of India an Olympian is heading the Indian Olympic Association, as President 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ywXehpyy4P — Divesh Bhal (@diveshbhal) August 27, 2022





Sumariwalla, thus, becomes the first-ever Olympian to be appointed as the President of IOA. He had represent India in the men's 100m sprint during the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

Earlier in July this year, former President Narinder Batra had vacated the top position of IOA citing personal reasons.





More to follow