Active Indian sportspersons with longer careers than Jhulan Goswami

While Jhulan Goswami draws the curtains on her exemplary career at Lord's, there are many Indian sportspersons who still persist, who still play their favourite game at the highest level.

These sportspersons made their senior international debuts way back in the day and they still go on with the same fervour and intensity, if not more. We take a look at some of these Indians who will now have longer active careers in sport now that Goswami is hanging her boots.

Only sportspersons who made their India debuts on or before 2002 have been considered for this list, even though there are some - like Achanta Sharath Kamal (Table Tennis) or Seema Punia (Athletics) - who had been active in the junior circuit back then.

Viswanathan Anand (Chess)

Age: 52

International debut: 1984

Apart from being India's first ever Grandmaster, Anand has been the poster-boy for chess for many years now, and continues to be so till date. Moreover, the Indian is a five-time world champion.

Rohan Bopanna (Tennis)

Age: 42

International debut: 2002

While many may argue that Leander Paes should be on this list, and rightfully so. However, Paes hasn't played a professional in a while. He announce his retirement back in 2020, but postponed it when the Tokyo Olympics was postponed. Hence, his compatriot makes our list.

Some of the crowning moments of Bopanna's career include the 2018 Asian Games gold with partner Divij Sharan, and reaching the US Open final back in 2010 when the Indian, alongside men's doubles partner Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi were runners-up.

Tejaswini Sawant (Shooting)

Age: 42

International debut: 2002

Sawant's distinction in the sport lies in the fact that she was the first Indian woman to clinch a gold medal at the World Championship after she did the very same in Munich in 2010.