75 years of Independence: Historic moments in Indian sports history

As India celebrates her 75th Independence day, here we take a look at India's biggest moments in the world of sports since the night of 15th August 1947.

1948: Independent India wins her first Olympic gold as the men's hockey team asserts dominance in London defeating the hosts



1951: India hosts the 1951 Asian Games in Delhi, just 4 years after independence

1952: Wrestler KD Jadhav wins bronze in the 1952 Helsinki Olympics - Independent India's first individual Olympic medal

1956: The Indian football team finishes fourth in the Melbourne Olympics

1957: India wins the Polo World Cup

1958: Milkha Singh wins India's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medal

1960: Milkha Singh misses out on an Olympic bronze by 0.1second in Rome

1962: Indian football teams wins gold in Asian Games

1964: Jeremy Bujakowski becomes the first athlete to represent India in the Winter Olympics

1965: 9 Indian mountaineers led by Avtar Singh Cheema climb the Mount Everest

1966: India loses against Australia to finish as runners up in Davis Cup

1967: The Indian cricket team registers their first-ever Test series win away from home in New Zealand

1971: India brings down the mighty West Indies at their home in Test cricket

1975: India crowned the Hockey World Champions for the first-time ever

1978: Michael Ferreria becomes the first Indian to surpass 1000-point barrier in National Billiards Championships

1980: Prakash Padukone wins the All England Badminton Open

1982: India wins Asian Games gold in Golf - the nation's first big achievement in the sport

1983: The Indian cricket team led by Kapil Dev wins the World Cup

1984: PT Usha misses out on an Olympic bronze by 0.01 second and finishes fourth in 400m hurdles

1986: PT Usha dominates the Asian Games, wins 4 gold and 1 silver

1987: Sunil Gavaskar becomes the first batter in history to score more than 10000 test runs

1988: Viswanathan Anand becomes India's first chess Grandmaster

1994: Karnam Malleswari becomes the first Indian to win Weightlifting World Championships gold

1996: Leander Paes wins Olympic bronze in tennis

1998: Jeev Milkha Singh becomes the first Indian to play in the European Tour

1999: Anil Kumble scalps 10 wickets in an innings against Pakistan

2000: Karnam Malleswari becomes India's first-ever woman Olympic medallist with a bronze in Sydney

2001: Pullela Gopichand becomes the second Indian to win the All England Badminton Open

2022: Indian women's hockey team defies odd to win Commonwealth Games gold

2003: Anju Bobby George wins India's first-ever medal in the World Athletics Championships

2004: Rajyavardhan Rathore wins India's first Olympic medal in shooting

2005: Narain Karthikeyan becomes the first Indian to drive in Formula 1

2007: MS Dhoni leads India to the inaugural World T20 title; Viswanathan Anand crowned Chess World Champion.

2008: The Indian Premier League (IPL) starts; Abhinav Bindra wins the country's first individual Olympic gold.

2009: Sania Mirza becomes the first Indian woman to win a Grand Slam

2010: India hosts the Commonwealth Games for the first-time in history

2011: MS Dhoni leads India to cricket World Cup glory after 28 years

2012: Saina Nehwal becomes the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal

2013: Viswanathan Anand concedes his World Champion title to Magnus Carlsen after loss in Chennai

2015: Sania Mirza crowned World Number 1 in women's doubles tennis

2017: India hosts the U-17 FIFA World Cup

2019: GM Koneru Humpy crowned the Women's World Rapid Chess Champion

2021: Neeraj Chopra wins Olympic gold in Javelin Throw

2022: India wins the Thomas Cup Badminton; India hosts the Chess Olympiad for the first time.